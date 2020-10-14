Auctioneer Billy Sexton will offer items up for bid in a fundraiser to help AMVETS Post 98 feed veterans, homebound individuals and those without families who would otherwise not have Thanksgiving or Christmas dinners.
The auction will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at the post, 1852 County Road 6070 in West Plains.
Items up for bid include furniture, a trailer, exercise equipment, a lawnmower, a leaf rake, a snow blower and golf clubs. Donations of auction items will be accepted through Friday.
Giveaway drawings will also be held for a 50/50 pot and a 25-06 deer rifle, for which 100 tickets are available at $10 each.
