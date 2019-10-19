Hello, communities.
Hope you all are enjoying the cooler weather. My travels in the last two weeks have taken me to Kissimmee, Fla., for the 44th National Wellness conference. The conference theme was “The key to Thriving: Six Dimensions of Wellness.”
Ken Nwadike of the Free Hugs project shared stories of de-escalating intense confrontation on the frontlines of riots and protests. In addition to sharing his powerful stories, he invited us to hug a neighbor and cheer on four conferees in a race to win a “Free Hugs” T-shirt.
Dr. Kelli Harding, assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, shared “The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness.” She explored the science of surprising hidden factors, such as kindness and connection in our day-to day lives, that can have profound impacts on our overall health beyond visits to the doctor’s office.
We were treated to a robust panel discussion: “Thriving in Today’s Environment” moderated by Jane Ellery of Ball State University and three others. The panelists offered ingredients for successful thriving and addressed myths that limit progress.
One key to thriving is integration, so that wellness practices are applied by all, including leadership, and woven in throughout the day. Examples include nap pods, prayer rooms, 1-minute meditations at the beginning of meetings, rooms for teaming and collaborating and walking meetings. The theme was redefining the way work gets done.
Another key that was echoed by the panelists was the importance of a clear vision of what it means to thrive. I also set in on a session called “Helping Clients Access Their Faith to Make Healthy Living Sustainable” by Author and Coach Kiesha Easley, attendees gained strategies for incorporating faith and biblical principles into their coaching practices. The goal is to help clients connect their health to their faith and provide support that helps them feel empowered and that recognizes the moral call to health.
For all of us we were reminded that every single person has value and worth and is part of the whole to create a world of contributors, not just consumers.
Sandy Queen spoke about “Protective Factors — and Resiliency — Across the Lifespan.” We learned as children grow through the developmental process, there are variables that either promote or hinder their healthy physical, mental, social and emotional growth. These variables — protective factors and risk factors — are huge determinants of the physical, mental, social and emotional path of a child’s life and continues to show up throughout adulthood.
The importance of looking at this topic is to underscore the importance of early and continuous intervention throughout the family, school, home and culture. Small efforts yield great results. Research shows that a consistent relationship with a caring adult in early years of life is associated with the development of positive mental health and decision making and coping mechanisms in the individual.
As children grow, nurturing by parents and other caregivers remains important for healthy physical and emotional development.
I have discovered throughout the years I have worked in childcare surroundings that all children thrive in life when others take time to sow into their lives. I thank every parent that has stood the test of time to sow into their children’s lives, those caregivers, grandparents and teachers who went the extra mile to help each child find their worth and value and the courage to keep moving forward and become resilient to never give up.
I don’t know about you but I want to leave this world better for the generations to come. We need to come alive and do this thing called life. Help others find their passion and change this world with love and kindness. Let’s empower our children and adults to help change our world so it will be a better place to live.
It’s time our generations walk together. Young and old and in between, we all have a uniqueness hidden inside. We all need each other, let’s change our world one step at a time. May your journey be filled with peace, may love surround you, may your days be blessed beyond measure.
– Freda Carr
