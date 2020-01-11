Southwest Baptist University (SBU) has released its fall 2019 honor roll lists for Howell County.
Trustee’s List: Buren Wilson of Mtn. View, Stephanie Beltz of Pomona and Elizabeth Kammerer and Emma Bise of West Plains.
President’s List: Abigail Bales and Melissa Williams of Mtn. View, Jordan Inman of Pomona, Hayley Hershenson and Jacob McCrackin of West Plains, and Lacey Bell of Willow Springs.
Dean’s List: Elizabeth Cox of Mtn. View, Jeremy Inman of Pomona, Michael Buxbaum of West Plains and Denise Butler of Willow Springs.
Honors List: Britain Bell, Jessie Henry, Hali Marshall, Bethany Williams and Savannah Williams of Mtn. View; Douglas Cooley, Andrew Kammerer , Mary Trantham and Brett Wilbanks of West Plains; and Jillian Ash, Linsey Brook, Alexa Fredrick and Julie Turnbull of Willow Springs.
To be listed on the semester’s honor roll, students had to carry at least 12 credit hours of college work at SBU and earn at least a 3.00 grade point average, with no class grade below a C. Students were grouped in to four lists based on grade point average: the trustee’s list, 4.00 to 3.85 GPA; president’s list, 3.84 to 3.70 GPA; dean’s list, 3.69 to 3.50 GPA; honors list, 3.49 to 3.00 GPA.
