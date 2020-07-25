Missouri Lottery players took home more than $97.8 million in prizes during the month of June. Of the total $97.8 million awarded, more than $21.4 million were prizes of $1,000 or more — and residents of Howell and surrounding counties on both sides of the Missouri-Arkansas state line claimed 24% of those larger prizes.
Total winnings over $1,000 in the area amounted to about $5.21 million, with the biggest winner Kathryn Wagner of Willow Springs cashing in a $5 million Scratchers ticket, one of two people in the state.
While no one else broke $1 million in winnings, Laura Mosca of Cabool won $100,000, Frank Shunek of Thayer won $50,000 and Jeffery Lane of Alton won $25,000, each on a Scratchers ticket. Several others claimed at least $5,000 in winnings: Samantha Cooper of West Plains cashed in a $6,535 Keno ticket, and Michael McKale of West Plains and Megan Chapman of Birch Tree both won $5,000 on Scratchers.
Deborah Monsoon of Ava won $2,382 on a Keno ticket and James Hefley of Cherokee Village, Ark., got $2,000 on a Pick 3 draw ticket.
Winners on $1,000 Scratchers games include James Ferguson of Willow Springs; Erin Brummell, Trease Ellison, David Gwaltney and Michael Johnson in West Plains; Mary Friend and Randy Henry in Mtn. View; Pamela Morgan, Myrtle; Makayla Moore, Pomona; Renny Pigue, Theodosia; Lawrence Nelson, Mtn. Grove; Jason Arnold, Houston; Alicia Bentley, Cabool; Tammy Stringer, Summersville; and Linda Zimdal, Mtn. Home, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.