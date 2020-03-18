West Plains High School welcomed over 200 incoming freshman students during its recent Freshman Open Enrollment nights.
Teachers, counselors and club sponsors were on hand to answer questions, and students learned how to get involved through various clubs and sports programs. Students also participated in campus tours and received information regarding credits and graduation requirements.
The event provided an opportunity for students and parents to interact with other parents and students from the middle school and rural K-8 schools.
The high school will host additional open enrollment nights later this year. Freshman Zizzer Day is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 20.
For more information on how to enroll a child or pick up an enrollment packet, visit the Centralized Enrollment office at 305 Valley View Drive or call 256-6150.
To watch a video highlighting the opportunities at West Plains High School, go online to youtu.be/V7I0ZOf4wxc.
