Fulton County Fair officials announce that awards and cash premiums for the this year’s fair, held in Salem, Ark., will total $33,710.81. In addition, $6,000 in scholarships were awarded, making a total of $39,710.81 in awards.
Fair officials would like to thank everyone who had a part in making the historic 2019 fair one of the best fairs in its 100-year history, particularly volunteers and sponsors who supported the fair with volunteer hours and financial support. Volunteers and sponsors worked tirelessly with board members preparing for the fair and spent countless hours during fair week working wherever needed to see that events and special recognitions ran smoothly.
Fair premium checks are now available and can be picked up at the fair office located in the Hickinbotham-Miller Building at the fairgrounds. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. Exhibitors are encouraged to pick up premium checks and cash them as soon as possible.
All checks that are not cashed will be void Nov. 15.
Board members and volunteers are already making plans for the 2020 Fulton County Fair scheduled for July 20 through 25, 2020. Officials welcome suggestions for new exhibits and events at the Fulton County Fair.
