March 10
If I were to write the story of my life, where would I begin? Probably in Lilly Ridge, where I was born. My earliest personal memory is that trip my family took in our Model A touring car in the 1930s when Daddy hired Cecil Bushong to drive us to Ada, Oklahoma, to visit my mother’s sister.
They had a dairy farm, and after all these years, I still remember how great it was to drink ice cold milk out of their refrigerator. We didn’t have electricity back here in the hills at that time. Our only way to keep things cool was to put them in our deep cellar; that’s where we kept our milk. What a change it was to drink the cold, cold milk during that visit to Oklahoma! I’ve never forgotten it.
Thanks to everyone who helped make the benefit auction a success Saturday evening in Bakersfield. The auction was held to help my daughter, Karen Davis, whose husband, Dave, died recently just as Karen was recovering from a very serious illness herself.
I attended the auction with my son Marlyn and his wife, Charlene, who came from Forsyth, along with their daughter Kindra, who lives here in Ozark County now. There was a good crowd, and a good amount of money was raised to help Karen with all the expenses that have accumulated after her illness and Dave’s passing. Thank you again!
I had thought Marlyn and Charlene might spend the night with me, but they headed on home to Forsyth, driving that curvy road, so they could be home Sunday morning and be at their church, where they are active.
I wasn’t too ambitious about moving my clocks up Saturday evening. I did manage to reset my wrist watch but left it up to my granddaughter Kindra to change the clocks in my house.
Altho the ground is still cold, we’re blessed to have had some good weather. The Easter lilies are blooming and my japonica hedge is beautiful along my driveway. The white bridal wreath bushes are coming on, and soon I’ll have both red and white colors lining my driveway. That’s something special to look forward to.
March 17
Remember all the past years I’ve listed, I feel blessed with good memories and the ability to write. My writing teachers were my sister, Ruth Crawford, along with Mae Boone and Leslie Breeding.
As we got into high school, I was on the girls basketball team. Genelle McDonald (Breeding) and Tessie Looney were some of my teammates. I can’t remember exactly, but I think we played other teams from maybe Mountain Home or Bakersfield. We only lived 3 miles out of town, but I would stay over at my cousin Ray Ebrite’s house on those nights when we had ballgames. Their house was near where Guffey Motors building is now.
In past years, my son Lyndon Pitcock and I built stock racks for pickups for hauling livestock. He and I carried on the business Pitcock Stock Racks following my husband Eldon’s death. Today they haul livestock in big old trailers pulled behind the truck. But we built stock racks for people who hauled cows and horses and whatever in the back of their pickups. Nobody would do such a thing today!
I have my record book of all the measurements of different models of pickups. We had to carefully measure the distance between the holes on the sides of the truck beds where the stakes would go to support the racks. We made them of solid oak or hickory lumber purchased at Pleasant’s Lumber Company in Mountain. Home. We also got good stakes at Clifton Luna’s sawmill.
Lyndon and I would go to Springfield to guy the hardware — hinges and fasteners made of special steel. Those stock racks were strong and were made out of the best material. The price varied from $60 to $125. A special-made one might bring $150. Lyndon was in high school during that time, and he would work until midnight and then go to school the next day. We bought an ad in the Gainesville High School yearbook his senior year. He graduated in 1973.
In the Douglas County Herald, Norma Stillings reports the news from Bethany Baptist, and she keeps busy! I enjoy her items.
Happy birthday this week to my granddaughter Dana Taylor, who is here helping me on Monday as I write these items. This week, I had a hunger for watercress, and Dana brought me a mess she had picked out of her spring. It’s waiting for me now in the kitchen.
Dana was working in my well house last week and was startled to find a big, long black snake that was living there. He took off kind of fast when she spotted him, she said.
I saw one of the little martin birds out there doing an investigation. Soon they’ll be running the sparrows out of the martin house. The little martins move in and clean out the mess the robins make — you can see them taking out the mess, straw by straw and dropping it over the edge. They are returning from Mexico, and I’ll be glad to have them back.
