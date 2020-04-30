Officials with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff have announced the arrival of Interim Medical Center Director, Paul Hopkins. Hopkins assumed command effective Sunday.
Hopkins comes to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center from the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, where he served as assistant director over facilities management, police, voluntary services and safety. Prior to that, he served as Truman VA’s chief financial officer.
A lifelong resident of Columbia, Hopkins received a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia College in 1991, and a master’s degree in business administration in 2005 from William Woods University in Fulton. Hopkins also served in the U.S. Army Reserve, during which time he was activated twice, including a deployment to Afghanistan in 2002 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in April 2007.
Hopkins is the recipient of the CFO of the Year Award for Innovation and a graduate of the VA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program. His most recent VA details include St. Louis in 2019, Kansas City in 2018 and Oklahoma in 2017, where he had oversight of fiscal, facilities management, police, environmental management, privacy, mobility management, prosthetics, food and nutrition, medical administration, logistics and public affairs.
Hopkins is married to Michelle Scheidt-Hopkins. Together, they have a 22-year-old daughter Alexis, a 19-year-old son Braden and a 15-year-old daughter Addison. In his spare time, he enjoys time with his family, vacationing and attending sporting events.
