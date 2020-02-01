Jason Lott has been chosen to serve as the acting superintendent of Ozark National Scenic Riverways following the Jan. 3 retirement of Larry Johnson.
Lott arrived in the park this week to begin the 120-day assignment while a new permanent superintendent is sought.
Lott, superintendent for Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico, has been with the National Park Service (NPS) since 2002. He also previously served as the superintendent for Casa Grande Ruins National Monument in Arizona for three years, and as the resources program manager for Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Texas for five years, where he was named the 2005 recipient of the NPS Director’s Award for Natural Resource Management in a Small Park.
In addition to being the Superintendent at Bandelier, Jason also serves as the NPS New Mexico State Coordinator. Recent honors include being the recipient of the 2018 Leadership Los Alamos’ Distinguished Alumnus Award and the 2011 NPS Intermountain Region Director’s Award.
Lott is a 20-year veteran with the Army National Guard, having served 10 years as an enlisted soldier with a deployment during Desert Storm, and as an officer who served as a company commander for the 1086th Transportation Company during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. He retired as a captain in 2007.
Lott holds a master’s degree in History with an emphasis in cultural resource management from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La. He and his wife, Wendy, and their two children are residents of Los Alamos, N.M.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways preserves the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork Rivers, the surrounding resources, and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people.
