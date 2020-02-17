Funeral services for Howeline LaFevers, 88, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
She was born the daughter of the late Howell McLain and Cecil Newberry McLain, on March 5, 1931, in Salem, Ark., and died Feb. 15, 2020, in West Plains, Mo.
She was united in marriage Dec. 24, 1947, in Viola, Ark., to Gerald D. LaFevers, who preceded her in death Aug. 8, 2013.
She is survived by three children Gawaine LaFevers (Helen, "Toni"), Chillicothe, Mo.; Randall LaFevers, Springfield, Mo., and Timothy LaFevers, West Plains, Mo.; one granddaughter LaNette Adkins (Dean), Oak Grove, Mo.; four great-grandchildren Kyle Wilkison (Skyler), Laclede, Mo., Drew Wilkison (Brittany), Kansas City, Mo., Dean Adkins III, Kansas City, Mo., and Libby Adkins, Oak Grove, Mo.; one-great-greatgrandson, Mavrick Wilkison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one brother J.C. McClain.
She was a dog lover, especially her poodles. She owned and operated a dog kennel for over 35 years. She had attended the Curry Street Church of Christ, West Plains, whenever she was able to be out and about.
Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Burial will be in Mt. Calm Cemetery, Fulton County, Ark., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
