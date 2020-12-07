An Arkansas man died of injuries suffered when he was struck by a pickup truck at 4:47 p.m. Friday near the intersection of the Sheid-Hopper Bypass and Rossi Road in Mtn. Home, according to a report submitted to the Arkansas State Police.
Cpl. Michael Warno, with the Mtn. Home Police Department, reported pedestrian Caleb Wheeler, 22, of Flippin, Ark., was struck by a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on the bypass. The driver’s name was not released in the report.
Wheeler was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, where he was pronounced dead. The crash occurred in clear weather conditions on a dry road, according to the report.
Wheeler’s death is the 577th traffic-related death in Arkansas for 2020, compared to 459 during the same time frame last year.
