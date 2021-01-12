A community event for those who wish to be tested for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Southern Missouri Community Health Center, 1137 Independence Drive in West Plains.
Registration for the event will open soon, say officials with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
For updates, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest.
On Monday, the Howell County Health Department announced 46 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed since its Friday report.
Howell County has recorded 3,234 residents confirmed with the virus, and 88 people have died of complications.
There are 225 known active cases, of which four are currently hospitalized, compared to 168 active cases and two patients hospitalized a week ago.
An average of 69.1 cases has been confirmed daily over the past seven days.
Using estimated figures due to a holiday break in reporting, the test positivity rate for the period is 25.4%, up about 3.4% from a week ago.
Public health officials say that a positivity rate of 5% is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus. In West Plains, masks are required to be worn in public places through Feb. 2 unless the county rate drops below 5% for seven or more days, at which time the ordinance can be suspended.
According to the University of Missouri dashboard for Howell County, case numbers have increased 10.78% from eight to 14 days ago.
Of the 46 newest cases confirmed, 31 are in West Plains, six each in Willow Springs and Mtn. View, two in Brandsville and one in Bakersfield.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 424,986.
Change from last report: 8,228.
50,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
20,000-24,999: Greene.
10,000-19,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Gasconade, Henry, Lafayette, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Washington, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, St. Clair, Sullivan, Wayne.
Under 500: Atchison, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, Worth.
Deaths: 5,951.
Change from last report: 39.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 255,076.
Change from last report: 6,216.
25,000+: Pulaski.
20,000-24,999: Benton, Washington.
10,000-19,999: Craighead, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson, Pope, Saline, White.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Crittenden, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Fulton, Little River, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette, Woodruff.
Deaths: 4,043.
Change from last report: 77.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
