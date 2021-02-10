Cherry Hackett

Cherry Lynn Hackett, age 76, of Nixa, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. She was born Oct. 14, 1944, in Magnolia, Ark., to John Leon and Lois Irene (Caswell) Henley.
Cherry grew up in Magnolia and was working at a “dime store” in the afternoons after school. She met Winston Hackett who was on leave from the Air Force and was remodeling the store where Cherry worked. Cherry and Winston were married Aug. 10, 1962, right after Cherry graduated from high school.
Cherry and Winston lived in many places as his job led them to new places. Cherry worked as a clerk in insurance offices. She raised a wonderful family and made her house a home. Her greatest joy in her life was her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was a very caring, loving person and godly woman. She was saved in her teenage years and was an example to her children as how to live life. Cherry and Winston attend Hopedale Baptist Church in Ozark.
Cherry is survived by her husband, Winston, of 58 years; two daughters Cindy Roseman, her husband Steve of West Plains, and Kimberly Thomas, her husband Bill of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren Chelsea Roseman of West Plains, Trenten Roseman, his wife Jessica of Tampa, Fla., Dylan Thomas, Connor Thomas, his wife Jessica of Pittsburgh, Pa.; great-grandchildren Judah Roseman and Cadence Roseman; and a special niece Rita Kelly of Waldo, Ark.
Cherry is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters Pat Shumaker, Mary Poindexter and Johnette Coffman; and one brother James Henley.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Howell County Memorial Park, Pomona.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Judevine Center for Autism at judevine.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
