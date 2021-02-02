The West Plains Municipal Court will be in session this week, due to the cancellation of a training that had been planned to last through Friday, city officials announced.
Those initially scheduled to appear on Thursday will be expected to do so at their scheduled time.
For questions, call the court office, 256-6154.
