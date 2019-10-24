Ozark Christian Tabernacle invites everyone to attend the Catalyst Conference 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at the First Baptist Church Youth Building, 106 Grove St. in West Plains.
The theme is “Anointed and Commissioned,” with the purpose to empower believers to go out and bring good news, heal the brokenhearted and set all people free.
Speakers will be Pastor Glenn Badonsky and Pastor Sarah George.
The cost to attend is $20 and includes lunch on Saturday.
A free Kids Conference will be held Saturday for children ages 12 and younger. Register is required and may be completed online at ozarkchristiantabernacle.com/catalyst-conference-2019.
For more information call 257-7772, follow @OzarkChristianTabernacle on Facebook or email ozarkchristiantabernacle@gmail.com.
