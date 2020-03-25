West Plains city officials are asking the public to avoid flushing wipes, paper towels or other substitutes.
According to officials, the residential sewer laterals are only designed to handle human waste and toilet paper. The laterals, which are part of the sewer system that runs from the foundation of the house to the sewer main, are not designed to accept wipes, paper towels or other substitutes, because those items are not biodegradable and can clog the lines.
City workers have reported they are seeing even larger amounts of non-toilet paper products being used, said officials, and they are trying to prevent future issues from developing.
If paper towels, wipes or other substitutes for toilet paper are being used, the city requests citizens dispose of them in the trash after use.
For more information call 256-7176.
