The West Plains City Council on Wednesday reaffirmed Mayor Jack Pahlmann’s May 19 decision to keep the city pool closed by a 3 to 1 vote during a special meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Topliff was the lone no vote.
The meeting began with the recognition of Jodi Purgason, who spoke on behalf of about 1,800 people who thus far have signed an online petition that she started to ask the mayor to reopen the pool.
“Citizens in West Plains and surrounding areas feel as though not only their tax dollars, but their voices have lost their value,” Purgason said to the council. “It is very discouraging that our youth have already suffered an enormous change in their everyday lives, and that the main majority of us feel that they need some normalcy.”
“We understand the severity of COVID, but at the same time our youth are the healthiest generation at hand,” she continued, referring to the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus identified in late 2019. Data appears to show that it affects older members of the population in significantly higher numbers than it does youth.
“But yet, we feel as though (children) have sacrificed the most,” Purgason added.
Attributing the information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Purgason told council members that sunshine and chlorine kill the coronavirus.
The CDC has announced that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through water used in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds and the virus can be killed on surfaces when exposed to direct sunlight. However, according to the CDC, the most common way for the virus to spread is through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
The CDC continues to recommend social distancing, limiting gathering sizes and regular cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces which people have regular contact with.
Purgason also asserted to the council that staffing the pool should not be an issue and that many people understand the pool costs more than what it makes. She also pointed out that other communities are opening their pools and that the benefits to the youth of West Plains outweigh the costs of not opening the aquatic center.
A PLAN IN PLACE
After Purgason finished, Parks Director Mike Davis spoke in front of the council and said that the city’s recommendation to keep the aquatic center closed had not changed. He added that, if the council voted to reopen the center, he and his department had a plan in place.
Sharing the plan with the council, Davis prefaced it by letting them know it could not guarantee social distancing enforcement or the elimination of contact between people.
Davis told council members that, if they voted in favor of opening the facility, the aquatic center would be open in two sessions. The first of those, from noon to 2:30 p.m., would allow up to 75 tickets per day to be issued for swimmers to use the larger upper pool. The second would run from 3 to 5 p.m. and allow 42 tickets per day to be issued for access to the lower pool.
The tickets would be $2 per session, would be nonrefundable in the event of rain and the sale of tickets would be limited to 10 tickets per party. Children would have to be accompanied by an adult and could not be left unattended.
The gap in between sessions was planned to accommodate deep cleaning of the pool. Davis explained the process, which would have involved rotating lifeguards, closing the diving board and water slide, and taking other measures to help prevent the potential spread of the virus.
Due to the need to hire and train lifeguards, as well as procure their equipment, Davis said, the earliest the city could have the pool open would be July 1. After the decision to keep the aquatic center closed was announced, the city had stopped that process and would have to start again.
OPPOSING VIEWS
According to Finance Director Todd Harman that, in a normal year, it costs the city $138,000 just to open the pool. With a shortened season and fewer people allowed into the pool area, he noted, less of that cost would be offset.
So far, according to Community Services Director Todd Shanks, the city has spent about $400,000 renovating the aquatic center.
After Davis presented his plan, Topliff thanked him for putting in the time to put the plan together, and said his thoughts on reopening had not change
“We need to get something going for the kids and get them out of the house and get them active,” Topliff said, explaining why he wanted to see the pool open.
“I’ve said from the beginning that, until we could fully implement the CDC guidelines, that I didn’t support opening the pool,” countered Councilman Josh Cotter, before commending Davis and his staff on their work in coming up with a plan.
“But the fact of the matter is that our facility does not allow us to do that and guarantee that we are meeting CDC guidelines," Cotter continued. He explained that his number one job as a member of city council is to ensure the health and safety of the city’s citizens.
Topliff reiterated his stance on reopening the pool and motioned that the city reopen the pool. No one seconded the motion and it died.
Cotter then made a motion to keep the pool closed for the year, which was seconded by Councilwoman Jessica Nease. The motion passed by a 3 to 1 vote, the third affirmative vote belonging to Pahlmann.
The original closure decision was made by Pahlmann the morning after an informal poll during May’s regular city council meeting led to a wait-and-see approach, pending the Parks & Recreation Department's ability to recruit enough lifeguards. After receiving CDC guidelines on opening youth programs and camps during the pandemic, however, Pahlmann opted to keep the aquatic center closed.
The guidelines state that an entity should only open if reopening is consistent with applicable state and local orders, children and employees at higher risk of severe illness can be protected, and screening for children and employees is available upon arrival.
With city council’s decision Wednesday, this will mark the second year in a row in which the aquatic center has remained closed. It was closed for the 2019 season due to repairs.
