Ben Lankford

Ben Edward Lankford was born Dec. 19, 1946, in Athens (Etowah), Tennessee to Bill and Rosie Lankford. He was called home to Jesus on Dec. 16, 2020.
He was married to Sharlene Laurie Quinn on Oct. 7, 1977 in Greenland, Ark.
He is survived by his wife Sharlene, daughter Laura Stellick and husband Jim, son Nathan Lankford and wife Natasha, two grandsons Adian and Josiah Lankford, all of West Plains, Mo.; two brothers Dan Lankford, Arkansas, and Scott Lankford, Colorado; and one sister Mary Maxwell in Tennessee.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Rosie Lankford, and one brother Dennis Lankford.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Howell Valley Cemetery, Howell County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
