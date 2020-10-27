Name and age: My name is Tammy Harty, I am 60 years old.
Occupation: I am currently a substitute teacher for Poplar Bluff Public Schools. I was a newspaper reporter and worked as a teacher for 16 years, before helping with my then-husband’s jewelry store.
Are you native to the area? I was raised in Jefferson City until I was in the eighth grade. My father, a National Guardsman, suffered a back injury and we moved back to my parent’s hometown of Doniphan, where I graduated from high school. I obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in elementary education from Southeast Missouri State University.
Please tell us about your family: I have two daughters, Tara Coker, and Amy Raddle and I am married to Ralph Glenn Harty.
Are you an incumbent or have you held political office before? No, I have never held political office before. Our current senator, Mike Cunningham, has termed out, and I felt like this would be a good chance to bring a new voice to Jefferson City. I owe nothing to lobbyists or special interest groups, or even my own party. My campaign has been supported by people who believe change is necessary.
Education or experience that you feel qualifies you for the position: My work in public education has given me unique understanding about its needs and problems. I see the need for steering more students toward the trades rather than traditional college. My experience with the family business has given me great insight into how we can help our small businesses flourish. Both of my grandfathers were farmers and my husband has a farming background. Living in Doniphan, I know how valuable the tourism industry is, and I believe we need to do more to help it grow.
Why are you running for this position? I am running because I am tired of seeing Missouri, especially rural Missouri, fall behind economically, educationally and by every other measure. I come from a Republican background, most of my family were Republican. The party left us, not the other way around. I know that we can do better, by paying attention to the needs of everyone, not just the ones who belong to a particular political party. We need a diversity of new ideas, now more than ever, to address the state’s issues.
What single issue do you think is most critical to address in the area served by the office you’re seeking? How do you plan to address it? The biggest issue right now is the supporting our local economies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our state government basically gave free reign to big businesses which have made record profits, while our small businesses, the backbones of our communities, have been left in tatters when they should have been given more priority.
Briefly describe the top three most important issues to your campaign platform: The three legs to my campaign are the improvement and access of medical care, economic stability, and education for all in the district. These are actually all three inter-related and have to work together to achieve our goals of a better, healthier, more prosperous Missouri, especially in rural areas.
Do you think the state’s handling and response to the COVID-19 Pandemic has been appropriate? What would you like to have seen done differently? I don’t think the state’s response has been adequate and, sadly, politics got in the way. We need to base our on response on science and common sense. This virus has been like a wildfire and needs be managed as such. Following health guidelines can help slow its spread, until a vaccine is readily available. We have to look at the big picture and think beyond the short term and do what’s best for everyone, not just individuals.
Any additional comments? I am not a politician, I entered this race because rural Missouri is hurting like I have never seen before. Someone has to do something. Like my dad always told me, “When you see something has to be done, the best thing to do is to jump in and do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.