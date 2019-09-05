An Eminence business has reported about $49,000 worth of woodcarvings stolen, and the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department says it has no leads in the case.
The burglary took place late Aug. 29 or early Aug. 30 at Burrus Woodcarvings and Turkey Calls, located on Stewart’s Landing off of Tom Akers Road.
The carvings stolen are Western themed and include a bust of a Native American with a horse, two smaller carvings of a mountain man and a Native American, both on horseback, and two large carvings of Native Americans standing. One of them is of a man holding a buffalo skull and the other is of a woman.
All of the carvings were done by hand, a process that can take years to complete, said Sheriff Darren Brawley.
As of Thursday, the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department reports it has no leads in the investigation. Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 573-226-5561 or the Eminence Police Department at 573-226-3013.
