Residents of Koshkonong who launched a social media campaign in July to attract a Dollar General store to the community, will get their wish. A Dollar General store is slated to open in Koshkonong next year.
Dollar General made the formal announcement today on the City of Koshkonong Facebook page that it will build a store in the Oregon County town. The company said it came to its decision to add the store after the community of about 1,200 launched a social media campaign asking the company to put a store in Koshkonong.
“For real! Come on Dollar General! We need you! Super awesome highway with lots of action. People all over! New well, new streets, new pumps, all kinds of stuff,” read the initial post made on the City of Koshkonong Facebook page in July. “A school with lots of parents, teachers and kids! Kosh is bigger than just the city!”
The population inside Koshkonong city limits, as of the 2010 census, is 212.
Plans are for the general merchandise and food store to open at a location off of south U.S. 63.
Dollar General Corporation has been in business for 80 years, officials said, offering store brand and name brand products at about 16,000 stores in 44 states.
