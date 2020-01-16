Funeral services for Billy Roe Farris, Jr., 47, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Farris passed away at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, near West Plains, Mo.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1972, to Billy and Tressie Farris in Calico Rock, Ark. He was united in marriage to Chasity (Cheever) Farris on Aug. 1, 2009. To this union they were blessed with two children, William and Ellasyn Farris. Billy also has a daughter, Ashley Farris Schaaf.
Throughout the years, Billy, a military veteran, has served his country as a Federal Police Officer and a Corrections Officer. For the past eight years he had worked as a grader for Armstrong Flooring. Billy enjoyed spending his spare time hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
He leaves behind a Martial Arts legacy as a 10th degree Grandmaster in American Freestyle Kenpo and head instructor for the Missouri Mighty Warriors. His sense of humor, contagious laughter, funny stories and bear hugs will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife Chasity, son William Farris and daughter Ellasyn Farris, all of the family home; his daughter Ashley Schaaf (Tyler) of Indiana and their children Ryan and Delilah; his mother Tressie Farris; two brothers, Rockie (Marna) Farris and Thomas “TJ” (Bridgette) Farris; two sisters, Alice (Oliver) Buck and Sally (Cloyce) Eaton, all of Arkansas; mother-in-law Fara Cheever; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by his father Billy Roe Farris, one sister Teresa Hodge and father-in law Glenn Cheever.
Visitation services will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
