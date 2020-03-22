The City of Willow Springs Board of Aldermen will conduct an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. today, March 22, at the Willow Springs Thomas F. Benyo Municipal Golf Course OPO Hall.
The agenda includes discussion of COVID-19, and will be livestreamed via the city's Facebook page to allow public participation.
Follow the page here: https://www.facebook.com/cityofwillowsprings.
