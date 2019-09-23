The City of West Plains has called a special election to be held Nov. 5, and absentee ballots for the election are now available in the Howell County Clerk’s Office, announces Clerk Kelly Waggoner.
Absentee ballots are available to anyone who expects to be out of town, incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability on election day.
To receive an absentee ballot by mail, an application must be received in the county clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 23.
Residents wishing to vote an absentee ballot by mail are encouraged to submit their application early, in order to have ample time to receive and return their ballot by election day.
Absentee ballots may also be voted in person in the county clerk’s office located on the first floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and the office will stay open until 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
The county clerk’s office will also be open from 8 a.m. until noon Nov. 2 for absentee voting.
The deadline to register to vote in the November special election is Oct. 9.
