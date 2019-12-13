The second annual Downtown in December Festival will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today after the conclusion of the West Plains Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
The event will be centered on and around the historic court square in West Plains, and will feature the new 22-foot LED Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn, a “snowball” drop from City of West Plains Utilities, a Christmas-themed costume contest, photos with Santa, vendors and the opportunity to win prizes.
