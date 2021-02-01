Robert Eckhart 

Graveside services for Robert Elmer Eckhart, 101, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Eckhart passed away at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 4, 1919, at Rossford, Ohio, to Herbert Lester Eckhart and Iva Violet May Eckhart. On Oct. 6, 1945, he was married at Toledo, Ohio, to Alice Jean Reiter, who preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 2019.
Mr. Eckhart was a Veteran of WWII; he was a tech sergeant in the 234th United States Army Air Base Unit. Before his retirement, he was an operations manager in the HVAC business and had been owner and operator of Pinebrook Lodge Bed & Breakfast. Mr. Eckhart was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
He is survived by four children Cheryl Ward, West Plains, Sonia Steger and husband Gregg, West Plains, Timothy Eckhart and wife Debbie, Denver, Colo., and Anthony Eckhart, Denver, Colo.; five grandchildren; one brother Marvin Eckhart, Toledo, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, wife, one son Stephen, three brothers and two sisters preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity of choice and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.