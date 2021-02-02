After almost 36 years with the Howell County Sheriff’s Department, Maj. Mike Coldiron is retired.
Coldiron, a deputy until Sunday, started with the department in May 1985. He was only 21 at the time, the youngest a deputy could be.
Since then, Coldiron served under six different sheriffs.
The newest, Brent Campbell, took office Jan. 1, and one of his actions as sheriff was to promote Coldiron from lieutenant to major, skipping the rank of captain, ahead of his impending retirement. Coldiron had been a lieutenant since 2002.
“When I first hired on, we only had six deputies, and we had to buy our own vehicles and equipment,” Coldiron recalled. His first vehicle was a 1976 Mercury Marquis, which he also used as his personal vehicle.
“I had a sheriff’s star magnet that I would stick on the door when I was in service, and take it off when I was off-duty,” Coldiron said. “Back then, you really had to want to do the job.”
He said it wasn’t until the mid-1990s when the department got a fleet of Ford Crown Victorias, which he said was a big morale boost for the deputies.
When Coldiron first started, he said, he usually worked the night shift. Sometimes he would have to cover the entire county by himself. Sometimes, he remembered, he would respond to a call in the north part of the county when a call would come in from the southern part. He would make the drive all the way down — not always with radio coverage, he said.
“Communications are our lifeline and the radios we have now cover 98% of the county, but back then our radios didn’t reach very far and you were pretty much on your own,” he said, reflecting on the differences between the beginning and end of his service.
The department has made great strides to improve its technology, and Coldiron has helped make it happen, securing grant funds for the department to do so over the years. By his count, in the last couple of years, he was able to get $1 million in grant funding for the department.
SERVING THE COMMUNITY
Coldiron reflected on other moments over the years which really stand out to him, the good and the bad. He said one of his good memories was made when he pulled over a car going 90 mph on U.S. 63, heading into West Plains.
“It was a couple heading to the hospital,” he recalled. “The woman was having a baby and they weren’t going to make it in time, so I helped deliver the baby on the side of the road.”
Other moments he feels good about? His role in helping with making big busts, he said.
“Those are always good, when you feel like you’ve made a difference in the community and you’re getting a bad guy off the streets,” Coldiron said.
In addition to working at the Howell County Sheriff’s Department, Coldiron has served for over 13 years as Howell County’s emergency management director.
“When I first started (in that role) in 2007, we really didn’t have an EOC (emergency operations center), but we got it organized and it has really been an asset,” he said. Not only is the EOC used for severe weather such as thunderstorms in summer, Coldiron pointed out, it also has been used to coordinate action and relief efforts during the 2017 flood and recovery, as well as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Most recently, he said, the EOC helped put together the mass vaccination event which occurred at the West Plains Civic Center on Friday.
Though Coldiron is retiring from the sheriff’s department, he plans to continue as the emergency management director, working part time, for now.
“I really want someone else to come in and build and improve on what we’ve got and continue to make progress,” he said.
Coldiron said he looks forward to spending more time with his family, taking time to hunt and play music on the weekends again.
“I’ve enjoyed serving the community,” he said. “It has been fun and I’ve made a lot of memories.”
