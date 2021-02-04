A 17-year-old boy from Thayer died of injuries suffered in a crash which also caused minor injuries for the 14-year-old driver, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1 a.m. Tuesday on Oregon County Road 328, 2 miles east of Koshkonong.
Msgt. S. Nelson, with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported a 1995 Dodge 1500 driven by a 14-year-old girl ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, skidded off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The 17-year-old boy was a passenger in the truck, patrol reported.
The patrol does not release the names of youth ages 17 and younger in its reports.
According to the patrol, both teens were initially taken by private vehicle to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. The boy was later taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Dr. Kenneth Larson pronounced the boy dead at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Neither of the youths wore a seat belt, according to the patrol.
Msgt. Nelson was assisted by Tpr. C. Kimes.
The death marks the fourth traffic fatality recorded in 2021 in the nine-county Troop G area, compared to two in the same timeframe last year.
