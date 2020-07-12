Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative will hold its 81st annual membership meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. July 21 in the parking lot of the West Plains Civic Center. This year's meeting will be held as a drive-thru event.
Members must be present to register and be eligible for prizes including tickets for four to Silver Dollar City, a Perception 10-foot kayak with paddle and Bass Pro Shops gift cards. Prizes will be drawn on the cooperative's Facebook page on July 22.
Children 12 and younger accompanied by a member will also have the chance to win prizes, including a bicycle, Samsung Galaxy tablet and Sony PlayStation 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.