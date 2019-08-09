An Israeli man teaching biblical history will make West Plains a stop Sunday on his annual tour of the United States for a free talk about traditional biblical garments and the significance of certain colors and symbols used.
Reuven Prager, of Jerusalem, Israel, is the founder of Beged Ivri, a Levitical Ministry established in 1983 to research and restore ancient Israelite customs, according to website begedivri.com. He will give a free presentation at 5 p.m. Sunday in the West Plains Civic Center’s Dogwood Room.
When Ralf Meister of West Plains heard Prager speak as a guest on a radio show he often listened to, Meister paid attention.
“It was a part of the biblical history. Reuven is a part of the biblical tribe of Levites,” said Meister, explaining the tribe is one of the 12 Tribes of Israel. In biblical texts, those tribes are descended from the 12 sons of Jacob, who adopted the name of Israel later in his life. “The Levites were specifically selected by God to teach the Torah.”
In September and October 2018, Meister traveled to Jerusalem and stayed with Prager, learning more about Jewish and biblical history. During the visit, which he described as eye-opening, Prager told Meister about his annual tour of the U.S. and asked if Meister would like to be added to the list.
Meister said yes, and now Prager will speak at the civic center.
Adele Voss of West Plains traveled to Jerusalem at the same time as Meister, who she had watched speak in online videos, and said she is looking forward to hearing Prager speak Sunday.
“He’s very personable,” she said. “He tells a little bit of his personal story and the research that he’s done into the garments.” The garments she refers to are traditional Israeli garments that can be seen on the Beged Ivri website.
Prager will speak about the apparel, the Biblical blue fringe known as the Techelet, other biblical colors and biblical weddings and anniversaries. He will also talk about the significance of Ketoret, a special incense burned in the temple, and other biblical spices.
Attendees will learn about plans for the restoration of an ancient tradition of a half-shekel offering and the first biblically correct calendar for the Third Temple Era, and have the opportunity to see the newly-restored tribal flag of the Levites.
There will be items available for purchase and a love offering to go toward Prager’s travel costs and accommodations will be collected after the presentation.
Reservations are requested so that organizers can know how many seats are needed. To RSVP call Meister, 293-6466, or Meadowbrook Natural Foods, 256-2143.
