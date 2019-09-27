Neal Collins, 91, West Plains. Died at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Patsy Bunch, 65, West Plains. Died at 10:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Barbara Beard, 77, West Plains. Died at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
LaDonna Tranbarger, 78, Mtn. View. Died at 8:44 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.