Larry Wheeler

Larry Dean Wheeler, 67, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, at his home in West Plains, Mo.
He was born Jan. 12, 1953, to Glenn and Wanda (Brewer) Wheeler in Pocahontas, Ark.
In 1971, he was married to Debbie Heffner, and to this union his only child, Kelly, was born.
On Aug. 29, 1985, he married Linda Trobaugh in West Plains and there the two lived until present day.
He attended Bailey Tech in Kansas City where he developed a lifelong passion for cars; buying and selling, doing body work and painting them. He loved sports and was a lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed collecting many things, including baseball and football cards.
He is survived by his wife Linda; stepdaughter Jackie Herbolsheimer-Burgess (Kenneth); two sisters Joann Wheeler (Ron), Archie, Mo., and Donna Wheeler, Thayer, Mo.; five grandchildren Gracie Chapman (Zach) Kansas City, Mo., Jacob (Bre) Collins, Baylor Collins, Allie Collins and Zachary (Brianna) Collins, all of West Plains, Mo.; three great-grandchildren Wade, Adilyn and Carson; Vanessa, whom he thought of as a daughter; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Kelly, and one brother Ronnie.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Thayer Cemetery on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
