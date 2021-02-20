Loyd Hensley

Loyd Dale Hensley, age 87, of West Plains, Mo., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Mo. He was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Festus, Mo., the son of the late Nellie Edith (nee Silkett) and Marvin Arthur Hensley.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Melva “Lavonne” (nee Mace) Hensley; daughters Rita (Mitch) Damp of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Lynn (Paul) Repak of Arlington Heights, Ill.; sons Bob (Vickie) Lindsay of Annapolis, Md., and Scott (Tammy) Lindsay of Nixa, Mo.; and 14 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth (the late Lola) Hensley and Norman (the late Nan) Hensley.
For 10 years he was the former owner/operator of the Western Auto and True Value Hardware Store in Edwardsville, Ill., then worked and retired as an engineer for Emerson Electric Co. in St. Louis and West Plains, Mo. After his retirement he continued to work as a U.S. government consultant. He served in the Missouri National Guard and was a member of the Engineers’ Club of St. Louis.
Visitation was held from noon until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Sandy Cemetery of Hillsboro, Mo. Memorials in Loyd’s memory are preferred to the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.