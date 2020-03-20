“Hello Incredible Club Member! We are sad we cannot see you in person today, but we hope you love these fun activities,” read at-home activity packets sent home with club youth Friday. “We miss you and will see you soon.”
How soon is soon? That remains to be seen, as the club closes its West Plains and Thayer facilities to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, effective Monday.
The buildings are expected to remain closed until local school districts resume operations, April 3 at the earliest.
“We at the Boys & Girls Club pride ourselves in saying, ‘Our doors are open when schools are out,’ but this current situation is making that mission difficult to honor,” wrote club CEO Aaron Evans in a letter distributed Friday to parents, guardians and the community at large.
“During these uncertain times, we direct our focus to the safety, protection and well-being of our youth members, staff, volunteers and their families,” he explained.
The decision was reached with input from the Howell County Health Department and area schools, he added, and the organization will continue to monitor developments nationally, regionally and locally.
All buildings will be closed to visitors until further notice, said Evans, emphasizing that “under no circumstances” will visitors be granted access for any reason.
While the facilities’ doors are closed, staff will continue working, diligently sanitizing and sterilizing the buildings, said Evans.
GRAB-AND-GO FOOD
The activity packets designed to occupy club youth during their time away will be available for pickup during meal services that start Monday in West Plains and Thayer.
“Following the mission of our organization, ‘those that need us the most,’ we are partnering with the West Plains and Thayer school districts for free daily grab-and-go food pickup for youth ages 18 and under,” Evans announced.
The meal pickups will be available at multiple locations, and will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. It is during these pickups that activity packets should be requested.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. in West Plains, breakfast and lunch will be provided together at four locations in West Plains. Those picking up meals are to find a West Plains district bus to get their meals.
Breakfast and lunch will be distributed at the West Plains High School gravel parking lots, South Fork Elementary parking lot, Southern Hills Shopping Center and the Boys & Girls Club parking lot, 613 W. First St.
Snack and dinner pickups will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. in the club parking lot.
In Thayer, from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays, breakfast and lunch will be provided in appropriate quantities to serve through the next pickup date, said Evans. For example, he explained, Monday’s pickup would include Tuesday’s breakfast and lunch.
Snack and dinner pickups will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. at the club site at Thayer Elementary, 365 E. Walnut St.
Delivery is available to youth within five miles of the elementary school. To request a breakfast and lunch delivery, call 417-264-4600, and for snack and dinner deliveries, call 417-280-2582.
More information may be given at a later time regarding menus and additional distribution centers, Evans said.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has activated a statewide hotline for questions about COVID-19 or the coronavirus that causes it. The number, 877-435-8411, is operated by medical professionals and available 24/7. Current information about the virus and its impact is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For up-to-date information from the club, follow @bgclubwp on Facebook or register for the BGCWP mobile alert system by calling the club office, 204-2582, or emailing membership@bgcwp.com.
