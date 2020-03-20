Children and staff at the Boys & Girls Club’s West Plains facility display activity packets sent home on the last day before a two-week shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The packets are meant as fun things for kids to do during their unexpected time off from school. Front row, from left: Addison G., AJ S., Seth L., and Harper G. Middle row: Aubrey M., Skyler D., Eva H., Carstyn C., Oscar T., and Jackson H. Back row: Staff members Adrienne McDonald, Jessica Woodard and Elisabeth Cawthon.