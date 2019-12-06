A play by Oscar Wilde, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” will be performed at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Avenue Theatre.
Admission to the production by members of the Missouri State University-West Plains Students in Speech and Theatre Association of Missouri is $5 at the box office.
