Funeral services for Leah Elizabeth Moore, 27, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Leah passed away at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 4, 1993, in Whittier, Calif., the daughter of Troy and Lisa Moore. Leah was a beautiful, loving and compassionate person. Leah loved her family, friends and most of all, her two beautiful children, Ryder and Mia.
She had a beautiful smile that would light up the room and an infectious laugh that warmed your soul. Leah loved spending time with her family and truly enjoyed the company of her kids, most of her time was spent with them. Leah’s greatest gift was that she was an exceptionally loving, patient and caring mother. She loved and adored her children and cared for them exceptionally, she was naturally maternal and knew how to nurture them instantly. Ryder and Mia were her world.
Leah wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life.
Leah is survived by her beautiful children Ryder Watts and Mia Moore; mother Lisa Moore; father Troy Moore; siblings Laura Moore, Jackson Moore and Cooper Moore; grandparents Charles and Barbara Wolfe, and Regina Cherry; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Leah will lie in state from 6 until 9 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.