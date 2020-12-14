The West Plains Police Department reports a fatal one-vehicle accident was discovered early Friday morning on north U.S. 63 near the intersection of Sunset Terrace.
The victim has been identified as Todd Cason, 33, West Plains.
The crash was reported at about 6:57 a.m., and officers arriving on scene saw a red Dodge passenger car resting in the driveway to James Gang Towing, with major damage.
During a preliminary crash investigation it was determined the vehicle had run off the road, collided with a concrete culvert, and began to overturn which caused Cason to be thrown from the car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Public Information Officer John Murrell.
The exact time and cause of the crash is not yet known and is still under investigation, said Murrell. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.
This is the second crash fatality inside West Plains city limits this year, officials said.
