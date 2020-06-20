Howell County Commissioners will review and consider bids for red-dyed diesel fuel for the Road & Bridge Department during Monday's regular commission meeting.
The bids were opened Thursday.
Commissioners typically meet at 10 a.m. each Monday and Thursday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. The public is welcome.
Accounts payable presented will be approved, and guests recognized.
