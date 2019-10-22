Wilma Jewell

Funeral services for Wilma Jean Jewell, 78, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jewell passed away at 8 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born Dec. 16, 1940, at West Plains, Mo., to Herbert Eugene White Reid and Olive Bonnie Brixey Reid. On March 30, 1959, she was married at West Plains, Mo., to James Ralph Jewell, who preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2008.
Before her retirement, Wilma had worked at the International Shoe Factory and for a number of years at Ramada Inn. After retirement she owned and operated a rental business and helped her husband with Jewell Trucking; she enjoyed the many trips they shared together. Mrs. Jewell enjoyed cooking, taking care of her family and going to and having yard sales. Wilma loved visiting with friends and family while having coffee and was known for her brown beans, cracklin’ corn bread and pig pickin’ cakes.
She is survived by two daughters Rhonda Singletary and husband Dan, and Jody Henson and husband Jim, all of West Plains; six grandchildren Chad Jewell and wife Ashley, Brandi Anderson and husband Trey, Dustin Jewell, Coty Henson and wife Missy, Dalton Henson and wife Carlena, and Evan Singletary; 10 great-grandchildren Tyler, Emma, Jake, Laken, Hannah, Halle, Mason, Makenna, Camden and Waylon; five brothers Tom Reid and wife Mary, Ted Reid and wife Barbara, Jim Reid and wife Sharon, Don Reid and wife Lisa, and Kim Reid and wife Christy, all of Peace Valley, Mo.; one sister Bessie Busbey, West Plains; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Jewell and wife Brenda, and Larry Jewell and wife Velita, all of West Plains; one sister-in-law Terre Hicks and husband Don, West Plains; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, one son Ricky Jewell, two brothers John Reid and Robert “Butch” Reid and infant brother and sister David and Nora preceded her in death.
Mrs. Jewell will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Thursday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
