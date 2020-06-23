Raven Collins and Kayla Ray of West Plains are parents of twins. Son Adrian James Collins was born at 12:12 a.m. and daughter Adelynn Rose Collins was born at 12:20 a.m. on June 12. Adrian weighed 5 pounds 2.5 ounces and was 18 inches long and Adelynn weighed 4 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 inches long. Their siblings are Logan, 12, and Rayna, 3. Their grandparents are Kenneth and Sherry Ray, Cindy Sinclair, and Steve Collins, all of West Plains.
Ryan Caldwell and Rhainnon Lindquist of Koshkonong are parents of a son, Robert Levi Caldwell, born at 9:29 p.m. June 15. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Lyn Gregory, St. Louis, and Marie Caldwell and Robert Caldwell, both of Koshkonong.
Jason and Brittany Rowden of Eminence are parents of a son, Brach Ripley, born at 7:43 a.m. June 16. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Bryce, 8, and Brent, 6. His grandparents are Jon and Melany Williams and Greg and Renee Rowden, all of Eminence.
