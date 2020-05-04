Funeral services for Bill Freeman, 78, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Central Church of Christ, where Bill will be lovingly remembered with Evangelists Arvil Hill and Steve Stamatis officiating under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Billy Wakefield Freeman passed away at 10:05 p.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 24, 1941, to Earl “Buck” Freeman and Myrtle Ballinger Freeman. Bill grew up in Dora and graduated from Dora High School with the close knit Class of 1959. On May 17, 1996, he was married at Salem, Ark., to Ruby Hall.
Bill loved the Lord and his church family. He made a joyful noise to the Lord and loved gospel singings. Bill drove the church bus to areawide singings for a number of years. Mr. Freeman spent most of his career as a firefighter for the West Plains Fire Department. Through his job, he became acquainted with many people in West Plains.
Bill never met a stranger and he never forgot a face. He loved his family deeply. Bill shared many experiences with extraordinary friends and co-workers. Many jokes were played and stories exaggerated; he enjoyed those times with each and every one of you.
He is survived by his wife Ruby; one son Bill Freeman and wife Karen; three blended family daughters, who were blessed by his love Janet Callahan, Barbie Oliver and husband Shawn, and Gina Lair; eight grandchildren, who were the joy of his old age, Ashton, Devon, Audrey, Dane, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Shelby and Greyson; one sister Shirley Vining and husband John; one nephew Terry Vining and wife, Patti; three step-grandchildren, Sarah Lawson, Doug Dierck, Richard Dierck and wife Ashley; and 12 step-great-grandchildren.
His parents and an infant step-great-grandson preceded him in death.
Mr. Freeman will lie in state from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Paragould Children’s Home or Jerry’s Kids for Muscular Dystrophy and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
