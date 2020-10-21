Matthew D. Conley, 33, of Thayer, died of injuries suffered after a crash involving three trucks at 7:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. 63 at Highway 19 in Thayer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Conley was southbound in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma that pulled into the path of a 2015 GMC 3500 driven by Randy G. McClanahan, 44, of Alton, traveling in the same direction. The GMC reportedly struck the Tacoma, then was struck by an oncoming 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Daryl R. Bradford, 49, of Willow Springs.
Conley and McClanahan were wearing seat belts and Bradford was not, according to the patrol.
Oregon County Coroner Tom Clary pronounced Conley dead at 8:30 p.m. at the scene.
No injuries were reported for McClanahan and Bradford.
Cpl. Weakley was assisted by Msgt. S.L. Nelson and Crash Team Cpl. M.B. Lomedico.
Conley’s death marks the 34th traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area for 2020, compared to 37 during the same time frame last year.
