to: Santa

from: Raelyn Wickham

old Saint nick 55 candycane lane NorthPole AK 99083

Letter To Santa

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Raelyn. I am 8 years old. This year I've been: An absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year is: Help my friends. Make people feel better. Take care of Sugar.

I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well!

A few gifts I'm wishing for this Christmas are:

Tp. big Narwall stuffed animal. Under watter camera. polar bear and unicorn night light. candy claw machine. Squash mellow. Squishy's.

Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love,

Raelyn

Date Nov. 29, 2020

Dear Santa,

My name is Raelyn and I am 8 years old.

this year, I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me LOL doll plane. pikachu stuffed animal. hoverboard. New strechy ball. star proJector.

Love, Raelyn

Nov. 29, 2020, from Raelyn Wickham