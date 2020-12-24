Raelyn Wickham

to: Santa

from: Raelyn Wickham

old Saint nick 55 candycane lane NorthPole AK 99083

from: Raelyn Wickham

Letter To Santa

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Raelyn. I am 8 years old. This year I've been: An absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year is: Help my friends. Make people feel better. Take care of Sugar.

I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well!

A few gifts I'm wishing for this Christmas are:

Tp. big Narwall stuffed animal. Under watter camera. polar bear and unicorn night light. candy claw machine. Squash mellow. Squishy's.

Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love,

Raelyn

Date Nov. 29, 2020

Dear Santa,

My name is Raelyn and I am 8 years old.

this year, I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me LOL doll plane. pikachu stuffed animal. hoverboard. New strechy ball. star proJector.

Love, Raelyn

Nov. 29, 2020, from Raelyn Wickham

Extra copies of the Letters to Santa special section inserted into Tuesday’s issue of the West Plains Daily Quill are available by request, free of charge, while supplies last.

Parents, teachers and community members who would like a copy may request them by calling 256-9191 to reserve a copy for pickup, or dropping by the office during business hours, at 205 Washington Ave. in West Plains.

The Quill will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, then closed in recognition of Christmas until Monday, when regular business hours resume from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday. Business hours will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and the office will remain closed New Year’s Day.

For more letters to Santa, turn to Page 11 of today’s Quill. Additional letters were printed on Page 7 of Tuesday’s Quill and Page 5 of Wednesday’s Quill.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.