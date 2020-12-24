Extra copies of the Letters to Santa special section inserted into Tuesday’s issue of the West Plains Daily Quill are available by request, free of charge, while supplies last.
Parents, teachers and community members who would like a copy may request them by calling 256-9191 to reserve a copy for pickup, or dropping by the office during business hours, at 205 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
The Quill will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, then closed in recognition of Christmas until Monday, when regular business hours resume from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday. Business hours will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and the office will remain closed New Year’s Day.
For more letters to Santa, turn to Page 11 of today’s Quill. Additional letters were printed on Page 7 of Tuesday’s Quill and Page 5 of Wednesday’s Quill.
