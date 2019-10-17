Dorothy Miller

Dorothy Dee Miller, of Pleasant Hill, Mo., was born Dec. 9, 1924, in rural Thayer, Mo., the daughter of Henry Jacob and Mary Maud (Switzer) Trobaugh. She departed this life Monday Oct. 14, 2019, at the St. Luke’s East Hospital, Lee’s Summit, at the age 94 years, 10 months and 24 days.
On Sept. 21, 1945, she was united in marriage to Billy Lee Miller in Independence, Mo. He had just returned from a three year tour of duty with Army Medical Corps during World War II and Dorothy at that time was employed at the Sears Mail Order Company in Kansas City. To this union two sons Randall Lee Miller and Paul Ray Miller were born. The family lived in Kansas City until moving to their farm near Pleasant Hill in June 1960.
Dorothy was devoted to her family and enjoyed the hobbies of landscaping, cake decorating, photography, genealogy, antiques collecting and interior decorating. Other joys of bygone years were family, music fests with siblings, a bit of writing and, in later years, association with her grandchildren, while passing along stories of long ago.
She was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church; Dorothy was a devout Christian always believing in the healing power of prayer. She was a longtime member of the State Historical Society, a life member (along with Bill) of the Heart of America Model “A” Ford Club, a longtime volunteer with the Pleasant Hill Meals-On-Wheels and a former member of the Pleasant Hill Downtown Association.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill; four brothers Vivian Trobaugh, Earl Trobaugh, Ernest Trobaugh, Walter (and Pauline) Trobaugh; three sisters,Elsie (and Al) Braden, Delsie (and Clarence) Grooms and Hazel (and Roy) Brazeal.
She is survived by two sons Randall (and Bettie) Miller, and Paul (and Carla) Miller, both of Pleasant Hill; five grandchildren Jason Paul (and Dancy) Miller, Aaron Lee (and Nancy) Miller, Nathan Randall (and Breanna) Miller and Kara Marie Miller, all of Pleasant Hill, and Kyle Ray Miller of Kansas City; nine great-grandchildren Kelsey, Nolan, Zachary, Evan, Brett, Leah, Dylan, Grant and Alex; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Reverend Mark Conway will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Casket bearers are Aaron Miller, Evan Miller, Jason Miller, Kyle Miller, Nathan Miller and Nolan Miller. Honorary casket bearers are Kara Miller, Zachary Miller, Brett Miller, Leah Miller, Dylan Miller, Grant Miller and Alex Miller.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Historical Society, the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church or the Meals on Wheels and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, MO 64080, 816-540-5550.
