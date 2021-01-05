Michael Moffis 

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Michael Patrick Moffis, 60, West Plains, Mo.
Mr. Moffis passed away at 9:59 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1960, in West Plains to Doyle and Rosa Freeman Moffis.
Besides his grandchildren, Michael’s passion was model trains and he was a founding member of the West Plains Model Railroad Club.
Michael is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen Anderson Moffis; two sons Steven Moffis and Evan Moffis and wife Megan; stepson David Biring and wife Denise; 11 grandchildren Gideon, Eli, Thaddaeus, Cora, Lainey, Matthias, Mykul, Jonas, Esaias, Sadie and Emery; brother-in-law Mike Anderson; niece Lorenda Roberson; nephew Joe Anderson; uncle Hobert Moffis; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Doyle and Rosa Moffis, one brother Rickey, one sister Pam and father-in-law and mother-in-law Jack and Pauline Anderson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the West Plains Model Railroad Club and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.