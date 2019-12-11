City of West Plains officials have announced that Courthouse Square in downtown West Plains will be closed to traffic from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
According to Community Services Director Todd Shanks, the closure is necessary to allow people to set up for the Downtown in December Festival set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will immediately follow the Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade that starts at 4 p.m.
Businesses downtown will remain open and parking will be available in the lots surrounding the square, said Shanks.
Downtown in December is an event jointly sponsored by West Plains Downtown Revitalization (WPDR) and West Plains City Utilities.
WPDR also invites individuals, families and groups to decorate a lamp post on the square or Washington Ave., for what organizers are calling “Elfs on the Square.”
According to organizers, applications must be turned in to the Chamber of Commerce, 401 Jefferson Ave., before decorating may begin. Lamp posts must be decorated by 5 p.m. Friday.
Voting for people’s choice awards will be done during the festival and the winners will be announced following the Snowball Drop at 7 p.m.
The West Plains Chamber Christmas Parade will start on the corner of Porter Wagoner Boulevard and Missouri Avenue. It will travel down Porter Wagoner to West Main Street, ending at the four-way stop of West Main and Preacher Roe Boulevard.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas in the Movies” and prizes will be given out to participating floats.
Parade participants are asked to enter the lineup at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Second Street. Parents delivering children to floats may drop them off at the corner of Sixth Street and Minnesota Avenue or Concord Road and Missouri Avenue. Parade volunteers will shuttle children to the floats.
For more information about the parade or the Elfs on the Square, call 256-4433 or email info@chamber.com
