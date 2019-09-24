Farms raising sheep and goats, or who are interested in doing so, are invited to learn the latest information about producing the livestock in south central Missouri at a program to be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in Cabool.
The program will be held at the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church and the cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple, with a light meal included.
Topics to be presented include Basic Sheep and Goat Health and Monitoring by Dr. Christopher Baughman, Lincoln University, state extension specialist; Reproductive Management by Elizabeth Picking, University of Missouri (MU) Extension field specialist in livestock, Howell County; and Small Ruminant Markets by Jennifer Lutes, MU Extension county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment, McDonald County.
To register or for more information call the Texas County Extension Office, 417-967-4545.
