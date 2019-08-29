Breakthrough Mental Health Services owned by Megan York, license clinical social worker, is now open at 203 E. Main St. in West Plains, offering therapy and counseling services.
Tianna Niesen, licensed master social worker, is also available for mental health services.
“We are looking forward to serving the community,” said York.
An open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 during the First Friday Downtown Stroll on the Square and all are invited to stop in, grab a snack and get to know York and Niesen.
York is a West Plains native who graduated in 2002 from Southwest Missouri State University-Springfield, now Missouri State University (MSU), with a Bachelor of Science degree in Crime and Society with a minor in psychology.
In 2006 she earned a master’s degree in social work from MSU.
For two years she was a children’s targeted case manager/community support worker at Ozarks Medical Center Behavioral Healthcare and from May to October of 2005 was a residential specialist at for Burrell Behavioral Health/Bramblewood in Springfield.
In 2006 she returned to Behavioral Healthcare as a mental health therapist until 2009, when she continued therapy work at Burton Creek Clinic, where she was employed until July.
Her private practice began in May.
She has also taught classes in human diversity and social work practice with individuals as a master’s program per course instructor for MSU-West Plains.
Her experience as a therapist includes counseling individuals of all ages with a range of mental health disorders and those experiencing adjustment issues and reactions to stress, York said.
She added she is particularly interested in working with adolescents and sexual abuse survivors.
Niesen graduated Willow Springs High School in 2002 and is a May graduate of Missouri State University.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call 417-778-5033 to make an appointment. Learn more about Breakthrough at breakthroughmentalhealthservices.com
