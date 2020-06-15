Funeral services for Ernest Kent Batson, 72, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, White Church, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Batson passed away at 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 20, 1947, at West Plains, Mo., to Ernest Carl Batson and Myrtle Mae Diskin Batson. Mr. Batson was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy. On Oct. 12, 1974, he was married at Kansas City, Kan., to Linda Hanna.
Kent enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, visiting with people and he loved his church family. Mr. Batson was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Batson, of the family home; two daughters Sara Batson, West Plains, Mo., and Jennifer Batson-Lavely, Springfield, Mo.; three sisters Sue Schramm, Minneapolis, Minn., Kathy Nixon and husband Mark, Seffner, Fla., and Leslie Alexander, state of California; two sisters-in-law Laurel Batson, Minneapolis, Minn., and Karen North and her son, Mike, Kansas City, Mo.; his nieces and nephews Michael McCrary, Stephen Libheart, Ernie Batson and wife Kristin, Bill Batson and wife Martha, Jeremy Savran, Diane Keep and husband Butch, Dawna Aldredge, Aaron Nixon and Megan Nixon.
His parents, one brother Larry Batson, two sisters Duane Schnatmeyer and Diane Batson and two nephews Jim Batson and David Jolliff preceded him in death.
Visitation services will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.