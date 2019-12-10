A memorial service for Eddie Kimes, 71, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church, West Plains, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Kimes passed away at 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 5, 1948, at Greenwood, Miss., to T. E. Kimes and Mary Wachter Kimes. Mr. Kimes was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. He graduated from Greenwood High School and graduated from Mississippi State University with a BS degree in business and management.
On Aug. 8, 2015, he was married at Branson, Mo., to Brenda Spurgin Tapson. Eddie began working at Southwest Truck Body, now known as DRS-West Plains, in 1976 as a contract administrator. He was responsible for the successful integration of the HEMAT and M1000 production lines. In 2003, Eddie was promoted to vice president of operations and held that position until his retirement in 2017.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Kimes, of the family home; two daughters Durden Keathley and husband Chris, Parsons, Kan., and Audrey Garard and husband Jonathan, Springfield, Mo.; two stepsons Ian Tapson and wife Jamie, Clermont, Fla., and Roger Tapson and fiancée Brandy, Laramie, Wyo.; six grandchildren Samantha Barton and husband Levi, Jake, Kirsten and Kamryn Keathley, Ethan and Dane Garard; four step-grandchildren Aria, Camden, Malia and Zander Tapson; two sisters Nancy McCurdy and husband Robert, Cruger, Miss., and Grace Bowden and husband Steve, Fort Worth, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
His parents preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Eddie Kimes Memorial Fund, and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
